Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $28.73 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $28,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,169 shares of company stock worth $4,638,444. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

UTX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.83. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

