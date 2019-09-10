Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $113.33 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $113,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Booking by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,039.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,068.22.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,995.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,529. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,019.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,920.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,832.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

