Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 19,594 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for approximately 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Iqvia worth $89,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 9.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 171,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 157,150 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,093,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,819,251 shares of company stock valued at $441,863,046 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 85,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,019. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

