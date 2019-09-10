Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.32. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Moneygram International shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 3,058,903 shares traded.

MGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 223,653 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 562,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 5.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 363,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 320,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $351.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

