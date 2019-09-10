Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 231,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 223,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 155,387 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

