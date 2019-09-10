Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 66,456 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,456 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.39. 1,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

