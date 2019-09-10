Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,781 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,204,000 after purchasing an additional 347,443 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after buying an additional 2,288,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,146,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,778,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,963,000 after buying an additional 131,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,149. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.04. 548,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

