Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,924 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after buying an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 665,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,329. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

