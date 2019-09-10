Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 115,880 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115,880 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up about 0.9% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,797 shares of company stock worth $1,370,513. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.32. 171,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

