Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.37 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 98.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,559 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

SPY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.25. 4,692,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,949,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.74. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

