Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 929.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,176 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.87. 65,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,968. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

