Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 177,222 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11,309.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,222 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,204.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,662. The firm has a market cap of $836.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,165.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

