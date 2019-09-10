MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $50,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.52. 1,714,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

