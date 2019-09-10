MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $23,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 334,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,590. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

