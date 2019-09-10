MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 20,400 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $75,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,051. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $120.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.