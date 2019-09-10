MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $10.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.95. 4,630,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $295.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.38. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 200,307 shares of company stock valued at $54,217,743 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

