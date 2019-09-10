MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,743,000 after purchasing an additional 589,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,562,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,113,000 after buying an additional 660,240 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,013,000 after buying an additional 331,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,158,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,527,000 after buying an additional 781,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,914,541. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 548,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,953. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.