MML Investors Services LLC Has $36.83 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,046,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78. The firm has a market cap of $368.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

