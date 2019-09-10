MML Investors Services LLC Has $22.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 697,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

