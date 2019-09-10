MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 9,385 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,277,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,761,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.61. 2,736,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $251.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

