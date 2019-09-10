MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) Trading Up 3.6%

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.38, approximately 1,790 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 32,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSL. ValuEngine raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MidSouth Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.29.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,892,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,014,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3,456.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

About MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL)

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

