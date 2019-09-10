Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.91

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.91 and traded as low as $97.55. Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 160,551 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $94.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

