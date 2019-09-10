Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of MESO stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 431,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,503. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $474.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

