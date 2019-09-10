Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) CEO Acquires $420,240.00 in Stock

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $420,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,854.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Meredith had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,376,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meredith by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,952,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,412,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,084,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,081,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on shares of Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

