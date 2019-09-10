Medica Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:MGP)

Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MGP traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The stock had a trading volume of 110,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,604. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.86. The company has a market cap of $144.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.69.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.65) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a report on Monday.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

