MediBloc (MED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $280,165.00

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. In the last week, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,238.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.01767109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.46 or 0.02976723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00698679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00715042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00064719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00446716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009047 BTC.

MediBloc Token Profile

MediBloc (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.