Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 84,056 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,056 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. 619,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,565. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura upped their target price on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

