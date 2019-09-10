Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 14,784 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,511 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 324,367 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,106,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300,624 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 72,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

