Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,584 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,299 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 74,822 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $523,356.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $586,636.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,073 shares of company stock worth $2,734,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $112.87.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.