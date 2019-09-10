Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 28.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Celanese stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,645. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

