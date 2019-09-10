Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,300,000 after buying an additional 76,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,174.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 13,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.