Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,850 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fortinet worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 299.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,598. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. 36,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

