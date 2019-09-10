Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.86

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 389337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.91%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 97.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,927,000 after buying an additional 1,643,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,510,000 after buying an additional 393,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,855,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 1,596,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,816,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after buying an additional 228,815 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

