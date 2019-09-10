McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,722 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $35,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $2,048,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in McKesson by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of McKesson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

McKesson stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,736. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

