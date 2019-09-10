McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is RK Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the quarter. McGrath RentCorp makes up approximately 4.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of McGrath RentCorp worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 358.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 900 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $251,061.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,996 shares in the company, valued at $755,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,955 shares of company stock worth $1,138,508 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.08. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $70.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

