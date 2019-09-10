MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Trading 3.8% Higher

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46, 41,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 141,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MZDAY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.