Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Maxar Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $420.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

