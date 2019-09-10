Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $15.45

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $15.45. Matador Resources shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 4,195,542 shares traded.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 3,584 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at $336,664.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,734 shares of company stock worth $419,588. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

