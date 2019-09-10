Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.65

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $240.65 and traded as high as $201.80. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $201.10, with a volume of 7,257,754 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price (down previously from GBX 295 ($3.85)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 242.85 ($3.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.65.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

