MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 6.7%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 2,932,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,492,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get MannKind alerts:

The company has a market cap of $225.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.