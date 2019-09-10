Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Macerich worth $56,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Macerich by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,792,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after buying an additional 64,724 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 86.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 108.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Macerich stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $329,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,979.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,084. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

