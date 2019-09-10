Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.33

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.33 and traded as low as $133.20. Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.99, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.