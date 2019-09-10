Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $205.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.79.

Shares of LULU opened at $194.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,030,287,000 after acquiring an additional 97,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after acquiring an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

