LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Shares Up 8.1%

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 1,075,755 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 595,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LSC Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith H. Hamilton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,932 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 60.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,337,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 505,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 60.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 286,226 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSC Communications Company Profile (NYSE:LKSD)

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

