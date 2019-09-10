LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) Director Sells $78,250.00 in Stock

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) Director Scott L. Anchin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LRAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 72,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. LRAD Corp has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $102.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.36.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). LRAD had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LRAD Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered LRAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in LRAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LRAD by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,202 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in LRAD in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LRAD by 306.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LRAD by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

