LoyalCoin (LYL) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and $9,751.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LoyalCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00216092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01245128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00088128 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

