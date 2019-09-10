Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.