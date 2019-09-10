Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0546 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 248.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 389.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $136,789.00 and $5,129.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 131.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,002.57 or 1.99149081 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024344 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,505,035 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

