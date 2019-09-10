LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.38, 274,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 189,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens started coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on LiqTech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiqTech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth about $3,845,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,900,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $1,117,000.

About LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

