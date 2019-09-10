Linx (LINX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.00

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Linx has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Linx has a total market cap of $29,678.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00698679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Linx

LINX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Linx’s official website is mylinx.io . Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news . Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

